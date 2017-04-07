Mother charged after 4-year-old boy shoots self with her gun

Authorities have charged a Milwaukee woman with child neglect after her 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with her gun.

Police allege 22-year-old Ashley Carter had left the gun in her purse, and had left the purse accessible to the boy. They say he shot himself in the hand on Sunday and might lose a finger.

The charge against Carter carries a maximum punishment of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. WITI-TV reports that she's been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with her children.

A home telephone listing for Carter couldn't be found. A person who answered the door at her home told WITI-TV that she had no comment.

