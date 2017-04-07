Wisconsin Republicans praise US missile strike on Syria

Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.

House Speaker Paul Ryan calls the action "appropriate and just." Sen. Ron Johnson calls the U.S. strike a "swift and appropriate action." And Rep. Mike Gallagher says he also supports the strike as a "clear signal that the United States will not stand idly by while dictators use weapons of mass destruction to murder children."

Gallagher says Trump should seek congressional authorization for any sustain military operation in Syria.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls the missile strike a "measured response." But Baldwin says she is concerned about what she calls "the lack of a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the region."

She agrees with Gallagher that the Trump administration should work with Congress going forward.

Congressman Ron Kind is expected to make a statement Friday afternoon on the Syria situation. We will have an update when that information becomes available.