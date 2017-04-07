Wisconsin creamery has an Irish butter workaround - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin creamery has an Irish butter workaround

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A Wisconsin creamery has developed a workaround for a decades-old state law that will give state residents access to their beloved Irish butter.

Wisconsin law bans the sale of any butter that hasn't been graded for quality. Residents tired of crossing state lines to load up on Irish butter filed a lawsuit against the state last month over the law, the only of its kind in the country.

Old World Creamery of Sheboygan announced in a news release Thursday it will import Irishgold butter from Ireland, package it and give it a grade.

The residents' attorney, Jake Curtis, applauds Old World's efforts but says Wisconsin retailers and consumers still have to jump through hoops to get any international butter.

The state's response to the lawsuit is due May 12.

