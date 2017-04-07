Two early morning fires under investigation

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to two different structure fires Friday morning.

The first was at 504 Mississippi Street at 3:08 am. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from the first floor of the two-story apartment building. The fire was under control in minutes. The building sustained moderate fire and smoke damage. Each tenant was accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The second fire this morning was at 1714 Ferry Street. The call came in at 7:07 am. Heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of a two-story home, three residents were trapped, leaning out a window. Crews used a ladder to remove those victims. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, one firefighter sustained minor injuries. The building sustained severe damage.

"[We] got the ladder up, we got the three victims removed from the upstairs room," said Division Chief David Snow. "We had some fire in a couple different rooms upstairs and then it spread into the attic a little bit, we were able to contain that fairly quickly."

The fire department said eight people live in that second severely damaged building. All tenants from both fires have been accounted for. No other injuries have been reported.

The causes are not yet known, both fires are currently under investigation.