Coroner: Death of La Crosse man at Lake Mead was drowning

Authorities in Las Vegas say a 53-year-old man from tourist from La Crosse drowned before his body was found last month near Lake Mead.

The Clark County coroner said Friday that investigators found no indication of foul play, but didn't determine the exact circumstances of Thomas A. Olsen's death.

Olsen was the co-owner of the Freighthouse restaurant in La Crosse

Authorities found his body March 8 near a rental car that had been parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.