Logan Middle School students unite to help area homeless

As a global village, Logan Middle School aims to focus on four main competencies of global education.

Including: investigating the world, recognizing varying perspectives, communicating ideas, and taking action.

Jesse Martinez, a 7th Grade Science Immersion Spanish and Social Studies Teacher at Logan Middle School said they collaborated with the students to decide on a volunteer project and allowed them to vote for what they wanted to do.

"One of our main goals is always to give them a voice in what they do. Since they were able to be like, 'Oh, we chose this!' They got a lot more excited about it. Then when they found out that they actually got to make something and actually fill bags up and take part in the process, they were pretty excited about it," said Martinez.

The care packages include: tissues, juice boxes, a toothbrush, crackers, granola bars, and band-aids. The students also made cards with messages of encouragement to add some personal support.

"I think it's really important because some people don't realize that there are people like this and people need help like this. So I think it's really nice that they're learning that we can support them and we can make a difference in our community," expressed Madison Ryan, a 7th Grader at Logan.

The students prepared more than 400 bags.

