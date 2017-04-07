WI State Patrol welcomes new officers

After 25 weeks of intense training and preparation, 41 Wisconsin State Patrol cadets can now call themselves officers.

Friday, April 7 marked the 62nd recruit class graduation ceremony in La Crosse, where the cadets were sworn in and received their badges as Wisconsin State Patrol officers. They each trained in the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy, giving them necessary skills for the road ahead in law enforcement.

The newly minted officers are now qualified to enter in to careers as either state patrol troopers or inspectors in one of five regions in Wisconsin.