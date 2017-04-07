'Parents Who Host, Lose the Most' kick-off event takes place

April is alcohol awareness month and with prom and graduation quickly approaching, the emphasis is directed towards teens.

Edward Kondracki, Chair of the Changing the Culture of Risky Drinking Coalition, said their main motive is to encourage remind parents not to host underage drinking parties.

"We're encouraging them to be home when they have parties of that nature. We're asking them to talk to other parents about not hosting parties of that nature. We know that some parents believe that kids are going to drink no matter what and that the best they can do is to provide a safe environment. That's really a misnomer because there isn't really a safe environment," said Kondracki.

He added that parents can help by hosting a safe, alcohol-free event, being at home when a teenager has a party, talking with other parents about not providing alcohol at youth events, and reporting underage drinking.

"Experience has shown that invariably, people find their way away from the party, people are injured, unfortunately people have been killed as a result of that sort of underage drinking. So it behooves parents to take action, be a parent, do some supervision," expressed Kondracki.

According to the 2015 La Crosse County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 24 percent of students report having an alcoholic drink in the past 30 days and 15 percent of them had their first drink before the age of 13.

