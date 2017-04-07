Charges coming Tuesday for suspects in La Crosse shooting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Charges coming Tuesday for suspects in La Crosse shooting

The three suspects in a south side shooting in La Crosse who were arrested earlier this week made their first court appearance Friday.

Damon Taylor, 35, along with Ontario Lowery, 37, and Trevongh Martin, 21, are jailed on $10,000 cash bonds following their appearances before Judge Ramona Gonzalez. The men are also jailed for probation violations, so will remain in the La Crosse County Jail. 

Prosecutors told Judge Gonzalez that they will formally charge all three on Tuesday. 

All three face a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Each one faces differing charges beyond the endangering charge. At Friday's hearing, prosecutors said there may be more charges brought against the men as police continue their investigation into the shooting. 

The three were taken into custody after a shooting at an apartment at 2612 17th Street late Wednesday afternoon. One man, Jonlazaire Burch, was hit in the leg and was hospitalized for his injuries. Lowery and Martin were arrested by police after running from the building immediately after the shooting.  

Police were watching building when shooting occurred

La Crosse Police were watching the building at the time shots rang out. Officers were waiting on the department's Emergency Response team to arrive to serve a search warrant for the building because they believed Taylor, who was wanted by police, was inside. 

Taylor refused to come out of the apartment, which led to a six hour standoff with police. Eventually, officers used tear gas as part of their efforts to get Taylor into custody. 

