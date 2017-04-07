Ron Kind addresses Syria attack

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind held a press conference to discuss the airstrikes in Syria.

Kind stated that President Trump's actions to conduct a tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian airfield were necessary and appropriate given Assad's illegal and immoral use of chemical gas against innocent civilians.

"Now we're hoping to see a strong statement of condemnation from the United Nations themselves later today. But it's time for Russia to step up and do what they agreed to do in 2013 and that is to ensure that Assad does not possess any of these weapons of chemical or biological capabilities that he's currently using," expressed Kind.

He stressed that if President Trump wishes to escalate our military involvement, he should come before Congress, make the case to the American people, and seek approval.

"You have some calling for the removal of President Assad, but that could create a vacuum. We don't know who steps into that vacuum, ISIS has been very good at exploding vacuums in that area. So, I think the next logical step is looking at any diplomatic avenues, working with Russia who's got some influence over Assad right now to see if there's any possible way of removing him from power," added Kind.

