Onalaska Middle raises money for cancer research

Onalaska Middle School continues it's status as the highest fundraising school in Wisconsin for Pennies for Patients.

Over the span of a week and a half, the students, in conjunction with fundraising program Pennies for Patients, raised $13, 396.15 for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. That's a dramatic increase over last year's impressive figure of $8,423.56.

"The kids continue to do better each year. It's just so heartening to see them do that," Onalaska Middle School Science Teacher Brian Mastin said.

Part of the reason the campaign is successful, is the engaging way it is run. Students can track donations on Google Spreadsheets, make online donations and take part in a few healthy competitions. Still, Mastin says the real reason students donate, hits a little closer to home.

"Really I think the most important thing is it's a really meaningful cause for them, because so many of them have experienced cancer somewhere in their lives. Either family members or friends, neighbors, or relatives so I think it is something that is dear to them," Mastin added.

When students presented the check to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, they saw their hard work realized. A tradition, they hope to continue for many years to come.