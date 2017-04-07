Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

High school baseball

Prairie du Chien 2, Onalaska 0

G-E-T 13, Sparta 3 - final/6 innings

Brookwood 5, Luther 4

Spencer 2, Neillsville 1

High school softball

C-FC 10, Whitehall 6

De Soto 28, Kickapoo 0 - final/3 innings

Ithaca 1, Seneca 0

Arcadia 10, G-E-T 0 - final/6 innings

College baseball

Viterbo University 7, Presentation College 5 - final/game 1

Presentation College 8, Viterbo University 1 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 4-6 NSAA

