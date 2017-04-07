Friday's local scores
High school baseball
Prairie du Chien 2, Onalaska 0
G-E-T 13, Sparta 3 - final/6 innings
Brookwood 5, Luther 4
Spencer 2, Neillsville 1
High school softball
C-FC 10, Whitehall 6
De Soto 28, Kickapoo 0 - final/3 innings
Ithaca 1, Seneca 0
Arcadia 10, G-E-T 0 - final/6 innings
College baseball
Viterbo University 7, Presentation College 5 - final/game 1
Presentation College 8, Viterbo University 1 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 4-6 NSAA
