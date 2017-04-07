Council to vote on tighter pawnbroker/secondhand dealer regulations

The Judiciary and Administration committee were split down the middle on a measure aimed at recovering stolen items at Tuesday's meeting. Currently, the state requires pawnbrokers and second hand dealers to report items of value either with paper forms or through an online database. A new ordinance proposed in La Crosse would mandate that online database with detailed information on both the sellers and of each item. La Crosse Police say it would make locating reportedly stolen items and catching thieves that engage in the selling of said items much easier.

Some area pawnbrokers are already utilizing these methods in everyday practice.

"Nothing's going to change for us, other than [uploading] daily." said Alan Louis, President of River City Gold and Silver Exchange. "It'll be a little bit more work for us, but it's not much work at all."

River City Gold and Silver buys and sells as one entity, but for others like the Antiques Center on 3rd Street in downtown La Crosse, the issue becomes a little more complex.

"We're a bit of a different situation here," said Scott Manthe, one of the Antique Center's owners. "We have 35 independent dealers who would all be responsible for doing the photography and the submitting of records."

State statutes require similar obligations, minus the online mandate, however La Crosse's ordinance would change from a list of 15 items required to be reported to a definition of "anything of value", save for a few exceptions. The antiques center is concerned that the new requirements are excessive and that some of their dealers would leave La Crosse.

"[Dealers] have the potential of saying, 'You know, I kind of want to be able to buy things in the door, maybe I should relocate to another area, or a suburb,'" said Manthe.

Others argue that without these detailed records and cooperation, some may be dealing in stolen goods without even knowing.

"If something came into a place where they weren't doing their paperwork, and that has happened many times in this city, the items get liquidated, nobody knows they came in there and there's no paperwork, so the police don't have any evidence it was ever sold, and then they don't really have a case," said Louis.

Antiques dealers want to see the tougher regulations lessened slightly, perhaps only requiring these reports for the items currently on the state statute. For now, unless the council makes any amendments, it may pass as is. The council will vote on this ordinance on Thursday, April 13th.

For a link to the ordinance in detail, click here, and then click on "ordinance" for a PDF.