Tomah man convicted of violent domestic assaults

“I have tried many cases over my career, I've never been more inspired by the strength of a victim than I was in this case,” said Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger following the conviction of a Tomah man on 18 counts related to domestic assaults done against his wife.

After a three day trial, which ended Thursday, a jury took only two hours to convict 57-year-old Torry E. Anderson of 18 charges including 2nd Degree Sexual Assault using a Dangerous Weapon, Substantial Battery, two counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Felony Intimidation of a Victim.

The assaults by Anderson happened between October and November 2015 and again between January and February 2016 according to Croninger.

He added, “While the acts committed by Mr. Anderson against the victim were vile and heinous, the victim displayed an incredible amount of strength in testifying in open court about these vile, heinous acts.”

Croninger also commended Tomah Police Officers Tyler Franks and Brittany Westpfhal for their efforts that “showed compassion and respect for the victim.”

Anderson is jailed awaiting sentencing on the charges. A date for the sentencing hasn't been set.

“It is very fitting that during National Crime Victims Rights week, the jury would deliver such a strong message with their verdict. That message is that the people of Monroe County cannot and will not stand for acts of domestic violence or acts of violence against women.”