La Crosse Police and Fire departments look for possible arsonist

The La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Fire Department are investigating a possible arsonist in the city.

Information released Friday said that since October 2016, there were ten fires considered suspicious and investigated as arsons. The fires were random; Vehicles, residences, and garages were targeted.

Police said the fires were set in the early morning hours.

They also stated that the person who set the fires didn't bring anything to any of the scenes, but ignited whatever was there at the time.

Police remind residents to keep their homes, garages, and storage buildings locked and keep their yards clean of storage and combustibles. Keep trash in proper containers outside.

They ask that if anyone has information regarding these fires or sees anything suspicious to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240. You can also make an anonymous call to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or report it online at La Crosse Crime Stoppers (add in hyperlink). You can also download the Crime Stoppers app “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.