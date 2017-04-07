Volk Field unveils modernized training facility

On Friday, the Volk Field Air National Guard Base revealed their newly renovated Counterland Operations Center.

The Counterland Operations Center is a state of the art facility for training air crews.

"This facility is certified as a classified work space," said Col. David May, commander of the Volk Field Air National Guard. "No one can come in unless they have a security clearance or if they have the need to be here."

Leadership at Volk Field noticed a need for more space last August after thousands of airmen and airwomen participated in the Northern Lightning exercise.

"Our operations facilities--we were a little crammed," said Col. Chad Milne, exercise director of the 2017 Northern Lightning exercise. "And our mission planning brief and debrief facilities weren't quite large enough for the amount of players we had involved in the exercise."

Northern Lightning exercise requires space for classified level debriefings, and the new facility offers a more secure location for those discussions.

"It allows crews to train just like they do when they go into the real fight," May said. "They can plan for real missions just like they do in real theater."

The Counterland Operations Center can support fifth generation fighter aircrafts such as the F-35A Lightning II.

"The integration of the newest jets like the F-35 with what we call our fourth generation jets like the F-16, which is in Madison at that 115th Fighter Wing, integrating those two aircrafts is a real focus right now," May said. "Volk Field is making sure we are as ready as possible to support everything that goes into that."

Volk Field is unique, offering a full-spectrum training environment both on land and in the air.

"We've got outstanding facilities, outstanding airspace and ranges that lie within the confines of that airspace," said Milne. "And that is really attractive to participating units to include Navy, Marines, Air Force, and International Guard."

Those at Volk Field believe it is a training environment for the future.

"We feel that our Volk Field training environment is going to be a future location for future generation aircrafts to come," Milne said.

And Col. May is proud to be a part of it.

"It's a great privilege as a Wisconsin native, and I couldn't be prouder that we have such a great International Guard presence here in Wisconsin," May said.

Counterland Operations Center will be open for training on May 1st with the newest generation of fighter jets.