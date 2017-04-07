Hoeth stays home, chooses Viterbo

Cody Hoeth grew up wanting to be an athlete in college, he just wasn't ever sure he'd get to.

He never imagined it would be for basketball, or in his hometown.

The La Crosse Logan senior signed his letter of intent Friday to play basketball at Viterbo University, just a few miles away. Hoeth was joined by V-Hawks coach Wayne Wagner at the table as he made his dream of playing at the next level come true.

"I didn't even know it'd be in basketball. I was hoping it would be something, and now that it is, it's pretty awesome," Hoeth said. "The car ride is a lot easier, and I like the coach a lot, he's already really connected with me, so pretty excited."

Hoeth, a 600-point scorer for the Rangers, chose Viterbo over Edgewood College in Madison after earning honorable mention all-conference his junior and senior seasons. He averaged 13.3 points per game last season to help the Rangers finish third in the MVC and reach the regional finals.