Eagles offense builds off record-setting season

There were signs of greatness in the fall, but Tarek Yaeggi is working hard to turn them into championship-winning actions this spring.

After setting a handful of individual and program single-season records in 2016, the UW-L quarterback is fine-tuning the UW-La Crosse football team's offense with offensive coordinator Jake Landry, pushing himself and his teammates to get better.

"It's been emphasized in our offensive meetings all the time that we need to focus on our details when we get after it and really hone in on our skills out there," Yaeggi said. "I think to get out of comfort zones too, really push each other."

The Eagles led the WIAC in passing yards per game with more than 308, but finished just 2-5 in the standings.

Not only do the Eagles want to close out games better this season, they want to close them out running the plays they want. Head coach Mike Schmidt said having Yaeggi and Landry goes a long way in accomplishing that.

"To have Coach Landry and Tarek on the same page, and really being able to expand the playbook, being able to move this offense a little bit further and some of the little things that we can do so we can dictate a little bit more to the defenses that we can run what we want when we want against whoever we want," he said.

UW-L held its third spring practice on Friday. The team will practice 12 more times in April, including Sunday afternoon at Roger Harring Stadium.