Participants fired up for the 7th annual Onalaska Firehouse 5K

300 runners and walkers laced up their shoes early Saturday morning to race in the 7th annual Onalaska Firehouse 5K run/walk.

The race heated up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, bringing community members together to enjoy exercising and to support a good cause.

Firefighter, Cory Taylor said the 5K event allows the Onalaska Fire Department help raise funds for local children through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"This is one of our big community events that we put on. It's not just for the fire department. It's raising money for CMN, so it's something that the community gets behind to support CMN." Taylor said.

Within the past seven years, the Onalaska Fire Department has raised about $21,000 dollars for local children and their families by making donations to the Children's Miracle Network.