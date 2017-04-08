Vendors sell goods at 20th Annual Spring Gift and Craft Show

Nearly 100 vendors were at the Onalaska Omni Center on Saturday for the 20th annual Spring Gift and Craft Show.

People who attended the event were able to buy items ranging from home decor, to stuffed animals, to a variety of different fudge flavors. Event goers were also able to win free prizes by playing Plinko.

City of Onalaska Parks and Recreation building coordinator Tyler Ketterhagen said that Saturday was the perfect day for people to come out and shop. He also added that every year of the event is different from the last.

"One of my favorite things is just working with all the vendors and making sure they have everything they need and that they're having a good day working with everyone else and having a good event for all the people coming as well. We get different types of products in and some new people to come in every year just to make sure it's a new and fresh event. Even though it's been going on for 20 years, every time it feels a little different."

The event will continue on Sunday at the Omni Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.