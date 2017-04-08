Students at UW-La Crosse "brave a shave" for childhood cancer

According to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, "every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer, and one in five children will not survive."

Students and faculty members from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse filled the Rec Center on campus with locks of hair on Saturday. 22 volunteers braved a shave and donated their hair in order to raise support and awareness for childhood cancer. Jovanna Furloni, department of the St. Baldrick's Foundation event at UW-La Crosse says that although getting your head shaved can be extremely emotional, it's a rewarding and heart-warming feeling.

"I cut my hair last year. I cut off ten inches last year and I cried. I was so emotional, I just want to help those children that have cancer because it's such a big impact on their lives and you don't realize that until your hair is gone. Then like you feel a little bit of what those kids feel when they are losing their hair and what they are going through." Furloni said.

The organizers of the UW-L St. Baldrick's event hope to raise at least $16,000 dollars for childhood cancer. In La Crosse along, the community has raised $140,000 dollars for childhood cancer awareness and research.