April is Greyhound Adoption Month

How would you like to have a 45 mph four legged friend?

This month is national Greyhound Adoption Month.

Saturday at Petsmart in Onalaska, the local chapter of Greyhound Pets of America-Wisconsin (GPA) had several greyhounds there to promote adoption of the retired racers.

The organization works with other rescue groups around the country to find caring homes for the hounds once their careers at the race track are over. Many of the dogs in the area once raced at greyhound tracks in Florida. They're brought to Wisconsin where GPA works with adopters to match them up with an adoptable greyhound.

Contrary to the belief that they're high energy dogs, they're not really that way. Although bred for speed, taking them for a walk a few times a week along with some running and playing in the yard and they're ready to hit the nearest dog bed or couch and relax. Since they are sight hounds, anytime they aren't in an enclosed yard or in a home, such as when going for a walk, they do need to be on a leash, so they don't run off if they see something they want to chase.

For anyone interested in adopting a greyhound, GPA has a display and a dog or two every afternoon on the second Saturday of the month at Petsmart. You can also go to the GPA Wisconsin website to find out more about the breed, the adoption process, and available dogs.