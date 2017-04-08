Wisconsin couple charged after overdosing in front of infant - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin couple charged after overdosing in front of infant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A Wisconsin couple is accused of using heroin in a vehicle in the presence of their 7-month-old daughter before both had to be revived.

The State Journal reports that 21-year-old Ayriden Pierce and 36-year-old John Pierce, of Baraboo, are charged with child neglect and reckless endangerment. John Pierce is also charged with heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Ayriden Pierce called police to report that her husband had overdosed on heroin and wasn't breathing. First responders gave him two doses of the antidote naloxone and used a defibrillator to revive him.

The complaint says Ayriden Pierce became lethargic and unresponsive as she was talking to a sheriff's deputy and required three doses of naloxone.

Court documents do not list an attorney for the couple.

