Saturday's local scores
College baseball
NCAA:
UW-Whitewater 4, UW-La Crosse 1 -final/game 1
UW-Whitewater 9, UW-La Crosse 4 - final/game 2; Eagles now 10-7, 0-2 WIAC
NAIA:
Viterbo University 5, Presentation College 2 - final/game 1
Presentation College 20, Viterbo University 17 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 7-24, 5-7 NSAA
High school baseball
La Crosse Aquinas 9, Stevens Point Pacelli 2
Mosinee 11, Onalaska 10
Onalaska 16, Wausau East - final/5 innings; Hilltopppers now 1-2
High school softball
Luther 4, C-FC 1
La Crosse Aquinas 8, Luther 5
La Crosse Aquinas 21, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0
Independence/Gilmanton 8, Pepin/Alma 7
Independence/Gilmanton 7, Plum City 4 - Indees now 3-2
High school soccer
La Crosse Logan 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Onalaska 5, Northland Pines 1
Onalaska 3, Merrill 1 - Hilltoppers now 3-0
