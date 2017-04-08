Saturday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday's local scores

College baseball

NCAA:

UW-Whitewater 4, UW-La Crosse 1 -final/game 1

UW-Whitewater 9, UW-La Crosse 4 - final/game 2; Eagles now 10-7, 0-2 WIAC

NAIA:

Viterbo University 5, Presentation College 2 - final/game 1

Presentation College 20, Viterbo University 17 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 7-24, 5-7 NSAA

High school baseball

La Crosse Aquinas 9, Stevens Point Pacelli 2

Mosinee 11, Onalaska 10

Onalaska 16, Wausau East - final/5 innings; Hilltopppers now 1-2

High school softball

Luther 4, C-FC 1

La Crosse Aquinas 8, Luther 5

La Crosse Aquinas 21, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0

Independence/Gilmanton 8, Pepin/Alma 7

Independence/Gilmanton 7, Plum City 4 - Indees now 3-2

High school soccer

La Crosse Logan 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Onalaska 5, Northland Pines 1

Onalaska 3, Merrill 1 - Hilltoppers now 3-0

