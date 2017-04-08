Neighbors Day brings La Crescent community together

In a small town like La Crescent, everybody knows their neighbors. On Saturday, it was all about helping those neighbors with yard work.

The sun was shining, and the sounds of yard work filled the air. Church groups, community organizations, and high school sports teams volunteered on Saturday for the 12th Annual La Crescent Neighbors Day event.

"The whole goal of La Crescent Neighbors Day is to help elderly or disabled or people who aren't necessarily able to get out and to do the yard work they would like to do in the spring," said Mike Doering, committee member for Neighbors Day.

Marion Jackson, a resident of La Crescent for over 50 years, was one of the neighbors.

"My children don't live in the area, and my husband passed away eleven years ago," Jackson said.

She relies on outside help to maintain her yard.

"I was just telling them," Jackson said. "The last time my windows were removed from the house was eleven years ago. So, they needed to be washed."

She said Neighbors Day turns strangers into friends.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity," she said. "I have never met these men before, but they certainly are very helpful and kind, and I'm glad that they could come today and help me. "

Volunteers leave Neighbors Day knowing that they made a difference one yard at a time.

"It's just really good to give back," said Nick Peplinski, a volunteer at Neighbors Day. "Some people can't do it themselves, so they just appreciate help."

More than 100 volunteers cleaned more than 60 yards on Saturday morning.

Organizers said La Crescent Neighbors Day started with an $800 grant for the Healthy Living Partnership to use for supplies. They plan to continue the volunteer event next year in rain, shine, or snow.