Speaker who shuns hardball seeks win after health care loss

WASHINGTON (AP) -- -

House Speaker Paul Ryan needs a win following the collapse of his health care bill. But achieving a victory won't be easy for the 47-year-old Wisconsin Republican.

Last month's unraveling of the health care legislation tarnished Ryan's reputation as the leader who could unite a fractious GOP. It was an embarrassing flop on the most momentous legislation he's ever handled.

Next come tax and spending fights as fraught as the party's stymied attempt to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

The party is so divided that Mike Simpson, an Idaho congressman, says: "I don't know that the Lord himself could unite our caucus."

Ryan will need all the clout he can muster to succeed with those upcoming bills and with continuing attempts to resurrect the health care legislation.

