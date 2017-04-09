Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

Two people on a motorcycle were in a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Rushford.



The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and Elm Street around 12:40 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), a Ford Taurus driven by Alma Syvertson, 87, was leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot when she hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16.

William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. Neither were wearing helmets according to the MSP.

They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.

Syvertson was not injured.