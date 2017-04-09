Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has proposed ending a beloved magazine put out by the state Department of Natural Resources highlighting Wisconsin's natural splendor. The proposal to stop publishing "Wisconsin Natural Resources" after this year has angered its avid readership and has some Democrats and conservationists wondering if the pro-industry Republican governor wants to pull the plug because the publication promotes science. Walker says the DNR could reach more people through social media.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say an Eau Claire police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old man after the man refused to drop a knife and advanced on officers. Police responded late Saturday morning to a 911 call about a man banging on doors and yelling in the hallway of an Eau Claire apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found the man in a parking lot holding a knife. The Eau Claire police chief says officers used 'less-lethal options' before the officer shot the suspect 'to end the deadly threat.'

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are stepping up patrols around churches in southern Wisconsin as a precaution as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store and threatening to carry out an unspecified attack. Investigators say 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski expressed anti-religion views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to the White House. Police say there was no specific threat.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - School officials say a weekend fire has caused $1 million in damage to an arts complex at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The fire was reported Saturday night in the theater building of the Peck School of the Arts. All classes in the music, theater and art buildings are canceled Monday and Tuesday. A university spokesman says the fire started in the backstage portion of the theater. Investigators are checking whether a faulty electrical panel might have been the cause. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.