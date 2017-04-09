Sunday's local scores
College baseball
UW-Whitewater 4, UW-La Crosse 3 - final/12 innings (game 1)
UW-Whitewater 6, UW-La Crosse 2- final/game 2; Eagles now 0-4 WIAC
College softball
St. Ambrose University 8, Viterbo University 0 - final/6 innings (game 1)
St. Ambrose University 16, Viterbo University 3 - final/5 innings (game 2); V-Hawks now 11-23
