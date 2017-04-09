Fire chief candidates come to La Crosse for final interview

The search for a new fire chief at the La Crosse Fire Department will enter its final stages on Tuesday.

Two candidates will come to La Crosse for one last interview with the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission along with Mayor Tim Kabat.

Leeland "Ken" Gilliam currently serves as the Deputy Fire Chief for the St. Paul Fire Department.

Brian Lee served as a Deputy Fire Chief in Washington D.C.

Doug Happel, a member of the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission, said choosing a new fire chief requires looking to the future.

"We're looking for someone who can provide leadership and direction in those future endeavors as well as continuing to maintain the just outstanding quality of firefighters that we have," Happel said.

Current fire chief, Gregg Cleveland, announced his retirement in January after 11 years.

The new chief should be announced by the end of the month, giving Chief Cleveland a chance to help with training before he hangs up his hat.