Mad Hatter Tea Party brings storybook to life

More than 400 families participated in the 3rd Annual Mad Hatter Tea Party on Sunday at Valley View Mall in Onalaska.

The party adds a twist to classic Easter Bunny pictures.

Kids did crafts, colored Alice in Wonderland themed pages, and took pictures with characters from the book.

Local titleholders in the Miss America Organization also took part in the tea party.

Laurie Cafe, marketing director at Valley View Mall, said the Mad Hatter Tea Party had a bigger turnout than ever this year. She said the Alice in Wonderland theme offers opportunities to grow.

"There's so many elements within that story line that let us unfold into a different theme every year that it's just so easy to build upon," said Cafe.

Cafe said the event is designed for the community to offer families a place to spend time together.

Valley View Mall holds similar events throughout the year, giving families a place to go no matter what the weather conditions.