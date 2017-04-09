Finding summer jobs as a teenager

Summer is right around the corner, and many businesses in the area are looking to hire more employees. Many of those jobs are designed for high schoolers and college students.

Most teenagers get summer jobs for money.

"I started working at McDonald's, because I needed some money to pay for car insurance--needed a car to drive places, to get to school," said Jacob Verhulst, a McDonald's employee.

Whether it is in the food service industry, retail, or something outside, summer jobs in the La Crosse area offer teenagers skills that can help them in the future.

"We realize that we are the first job to many, and all we hope to do is to provide them with transferable skills that they can carry with them in any walk of life," said Kristina Schoh, brand director at the McDonald's Courtesy Corporation.

Employers look for responsible employees.

"We look for people who have shown responsibility that they can be dependable, that they're punctual, that they don't have their cell phone out all the time," said Jolene Schindler, store manager at Blaine's Farm and Fleet. "That's a big one, because we want to focus on our customers in the store."

They also search for hard workers.

"We're looking for energetic, hardworking people that like to be outdoors during the summer and can be a part of a team," said Mike Percy, recreation coordinator for La Crosse Parks and Recreation.

It all starts with an interview.

"Just kind of be prepared for those tough interview questions," Schindler said. "We try to get them talking. We try to get them comfortable, and we want to hear about who they are because that's really going to come out in their customer service."

Brennan Johnson, a McDonald's employee, said it is important to prepare.

"Dress nicely," Johnson said. "Don't just show up in sweatpants and a t-shirt. Dress like you want the job. And come with a resume. Just list some basic skills that you have and some experience."

Verhulst said it is all about confidence.

"Come into the interview and just be confident," Verhulst said. "Just think to yourself that you're going to get it, and nothing is stopping you."

You might get the summer job and decide you never want to leave.

"I didn't think that I would stay much longer than the summer, but I really loved it here, and I loved all the people, and I became friends with a lot of them," said Adelaide Zibrowski, a McDonald's employee. "So, I wanted to stay, and I think I'll stay until I graduate from high school."

McDonald's offers financial support for higher education, matching up to $10,000 for every employee. The employee is able to put away 50 cents towards this goal for every hour worked.

You can apply for summer jobs online or in person.

