Medical Monday: Advancements in contact lenses

Some advancements with Contact Lenses in the last few years are more breathable lenses, new designs and more daily options. Gundersen Contact Lens Coordinator Julie Buxengaard discussed those advancements.



Multifocal lenses are good for people needing distance and near, or just near vision correction. Ideally only a small amount of astigmatism. They can get special order lenses for people with astigmatism and near vision needs.

Most of the Gundersen Optometrists in the region can fit people with these lenses. You do need to have had an eye exam in the last year.