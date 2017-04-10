Iowa man charged with killing mother, father and sister - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa man charged with killing mother, father and sister

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in the killing of his mother, father and sister in their suburban Des Moines home.

Iowa court records say Chase Nicholson faces three counts of first-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bail in the Polk County Jail. The records don't list the name of an attorney who can comment for him.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Nicholson surrendered to police in Neosho, Missouri, Friday morning. A written statement from the Neosho Police Department says Nicholson told an officer that he had killed three people the night before.

Iowa records say Nicholson used a shotgun that was recovered at the family home in Bondurant. The three people killed were identified as 58-year-old Mark Nicholson; 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

