Officials OK permit for Olympic-level ski jump near Red Wing - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Officials OK permit for Olympic-level ski jump near Red Wing

Posted: Updated:
RED WING, Minn. (AP) - -

An Olympic-level ski jump is coming to southeastern Minnesota.

Goodhue County commissioners last week approved new zoning and a permit for the ski jump south of Red Wing.

The jump is expected to bring as many as 80,000 new visitors to the Red Wing area each year, including athletes training for the Olympics. More visitors are expected as the second half of the park opens in several years.

Project spokesman Dennis Egan says work on the $18 million project could begin as early as next month. The project also includes plans for a concert venue, cross-country skiing course and an event center.

Red Wing is home to the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame and Museum, which opened in 2014 inside the St. James Hotel.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.