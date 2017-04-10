Fire causes $1M in damage to UW-Milwaukee arts complex - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fire causes $1M in damage to UW-Milwaukee arts complex

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

School officials say a weekend fire has caused $1 million in damage to an arts complex at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The fire was reported after 10 p.m. Saturday in the theater building of the Peck School of the Arts.

Facilities Director Randall Trumbull Holper said in an email to students and faculty that all classes in the music, theater and art buildings are canceled Monday and Tuesday. He said ensembles are canceled Monday and the buildings are closed.

A university spokesman tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the fire started in the backstage portion of the theater.

Investigators are checking whether a faulty electrical panel might have been the cause. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.