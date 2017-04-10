5 killed in fiery Iowa crash of SUV into tree, police say - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

5 killed in fiery Iowa crash of SUV into tree, police say

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - -

Authorities say five people have died in the fiery crash of a sport utility vehicle into a tree in northern Iowa.

Police in Mason City say an officer discovered the accident scene around 2:40 a.m. Monday after officials noticed that power had been knocked out to hundreds of customers. Officials say the accident apparently caused the short-lived outage.

All five people were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name has not been released. Police say the other four victims have not been identified. The crash cause is being investigated.

Mason City sits about 109 miles (176 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

