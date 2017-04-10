Pair arrested for La Crosse garage burglaries

Two men face charges for a series of garage burglaries around La Crosse.

Saturday morning around 5:22 a.m., a homeowner in the 300 block of South 22nd Street called police after he looked out his home to see flashlights in his garage.

The man then confronted the burglars, who ran off. The homeowner saw the two men get into a red vehicle and managed to get a license plate number.

Police tracked down the car to the 2100 block of Winnebago Street and quickly found the two suspects.

Matthew Smith, 24, and Joshua Doering, 26, later admitted to a number of thefts in the city. A search of their residence and a storage shed turned up tools, power tools, and bicycles. Both are held in the La Crosse County Jail on three counts of burglary and possession of stolen property.

According to a police statement, there were four truckloads and a van full of stolen items that went to the department for processing.

Police ask that anyone who was the victim of a garage burglary to contact LCPD Investigator Phil Martin at 608-789-7212 to arrange a time to view the stolen property.

They also remind homeowners and apartment residents to lock and secure all doors and windows to homes, apartments, garages, and vehicles.