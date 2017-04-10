Bicyclist accused of beating pedestrian

La Crosse Police were called to Riverside Park on Sunday where a bicyclist was reportedly punching a man.

According to police reports, the man was crossing the street when he was nearly struck by the bicyclist, 44 year old Jason Yerkey. Witnesses said Yerkey yelled, words were exchanged and ultimately Yerkey began punching the man. The victim was pulled to the ground and punched numerous times.

Yerkey was arrested by police, and now faces charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct.