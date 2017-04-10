A new and free recycling program for farmers

Farmers will now be able to recycle their agricultural plastics that they use everyday...for free.

A company called Revolution Plastics based out of Arkansas is now expanding their operations into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Farmers are always looking for ways to save money and this is that opportunity according to the company. Instead of having to go to the landfill to pay to dump their plastics, Revolution Plastics allows farmers to pick up free dumpsters and haul them back to their farms. Once the farmers have done the hauling, that's the only heavy lifting required of them.

Farmers will then recycle their plastics in these dumpsters then Revolution Plastics schedules a time to come haul away the recyclables all at no cost.

Price Murphy, the Director of Operations for Revolution Plastics says "It's no cost to the farm, so it's a free dumpster and free pick up service for their agricultural plastics such as silage bags, bunker covers, and bale wrap. Which we know they've been having trouble getting rid of for many, many years. They would either put it in the landfill and pay heavily for it to be hauled away or they were burning it on the farm, which all know is illegal and no good for the environment."

Not to mention, Nick Nichols, Sustainability Coordinator at Solid Waste Department in La Crosse adds that it is nice seeing this program thrive because it decreases the amount of plastics going back into the landfill. This new program is a win-win for the environment, the city of La Crosse, and farmers across the Badger State.