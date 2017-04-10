Former city of Onalaska employee sentenced for embezzlement

A former Onalaska Police Department records specialist convicted of felony theft will avoid jail time by repaying the city more than $70,000.

48-year-old Kari Neumann is ordered to pay back $70,620, money she is said to have stolen over the course of five years beginning in 2012.

MORE: Onalaska city employee arrested for embezzlement

Judge David Rice of Monroe County handed down the sentence, ordering Neumann to repay the city within one year and serve three years of probation.

"Time in jail, it comes and goes," Judge Rice said. "But that humiliation, it lasts forever."

When she was initially being investigated, Neumann estimated she had taken $7,000, but an audit found she had stolen more than $70,000 for living and medical expenses after her husband fell on hard times.

"I just want to say that I am truly sorry to the city and the employees I worked with for the situation I put them in," she said. "I never meant to hurt anyone and I'm sorry for the disappointment and the embarrassment I've caused my family."

Special prosecutor Tim Gaskell asked the judge for jail time, adding the crime not only had a financial impact on the city, but an emotional one on her colleagues as well."

"I have to believe this went on for more than five years, I would say likely 10," he said. "You were in a position of trust and you violated it."

In court, Neumann's attorney said she plans to reimburse the city using money from her retirement account within the next 30 days.