Lautenschlager's son announces attorney general bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager's son says he's going to run for his mother's old job.

Josh Kaul announced Monday that he'll challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in next year's elections. Kaul is a Stanford law school graduate and has worked as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore and as an attorney in Washington, D.C. He currently works for the Perkins Coie law firm in Madison. He's the first Democrat to declare a run for attorney general.

Lautenschlager, a Democrat, served as attorney general from 2003 until 2007. Her tenure was marred by a drunken driving arrest in a state vehicle.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

