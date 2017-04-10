Genoa Fish Hatchery works to restore population

Spring is a very busy time for the U.S. Fish Hatchery stations, especially the one in Genoa, Wisconsin.

Doug Aloisi, Manager at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery, said the Lake Herring species has diminished quite a bit since the early 1990s.

"It's a very important forage species for predators as the Lake Trout and the Pacific Salmon species as well that live in the Great Lakes," said Aloisi.

Crews set nets on Lake Huron in November, in order to catch the herring eggs. They then cleaned them and brought them back to the isolation facility in Genoa, Wisconsin. Where they've been actively testing them to ensure they don't have diseases. In an effort to place them back into the environment and restore the population.

"It's a nice way for us to maintain that wild genetic stock, without compromising the disease status of another hatchery," said Angela Baran-Dagendesh, the Assistant Manager at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery.

They transport about half of the 100,000 total Lake Herring at the station to see how they handle the environmental change.

While this is the first year they've raised Lake Herring, they've been attending to eggs and restoring other species such as Lake Trout and Brook Trout for about 10 or 15 years.

Right now, they're hoping to continue learning and sharing that knowledge in order to help other conservation agencies and the general public.

"For them to enjoy for future generations so we take that pretty seriously," expressed Aloisi.

According to the National Fish Hatchery, the monetary contribution of these programs totals $3.6 billion to the U.S. economy each year. When comparing that revenue source to one of a Fortune 500 Company, it would rank the fishery programs at No. 41 right behind CVS Pharmacies and Verizon.

