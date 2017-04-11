Bowl for Kids' Sake rolls out the red carpet

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region is putting helping kids in the spotlight once again with the 2017 Bowl for Kids' Sake events coming up this month. Jason Larsen stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday morning with the details.

Three events across the region invite teams to come out and enjoy a night of bowling with the theme "Movie Night" to help raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of helping kids find a mentor. Winona, Vernon County and La Crosse are all hosting Bowl for Kids' Sake events starting next week.

Information and registration can be found at 7riversbbbs.org.