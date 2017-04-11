Coulee Chordsmen celebrate National Barbershop Day - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Coulee Chordsmen celebrate National Barbershop Day

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

Barbershop quartets can trace their roots back to 1938 in the US. On this National Barbershop Harmony Day, La Crosse's own Coulee Chordsmen celebrate 70 years of performance by previewing an upcoming concert.

"Decades of Harmony" is coming up at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at West Salem's Heider Center. A number of local groups will perform alongside the Chordsmen. You can purchase tickets by calling 780-SING (7464).

Learn more by watching the video!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.