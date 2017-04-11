Coulee Chordsmen celebrate National Barbershop Day

Barbershop quartets can trace their roots back to 1938 in the US. On this National Barbershop Harmony Day, La Crosse's own Coulee Chordsmen celebrate 70 years of performance by previewing an upcoming concert.

"Decades of Harmony" is coming up at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at West Salem's Heider Center. A number of local groups will perform alongside the Chordsmen. You can purchase tickets by calling 780-SING (7464).

