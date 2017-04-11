UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from Tomah killed in Sauk County crash

Governor Scott Walker's office said Tuesday morning that a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from Tomah was killed in a crash in Sauk County.

Trooper Anthony Borostowski died in the crash along I-90/94 at mile marker 89.8 between Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene of the crash they saw the on-duty Trooper was involved.

The initial investigation revealed Borostowski was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his patrol car. The car entered the ditch and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the governor's office said the following:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of Anthony Borostowski who passed away early this morning in the line of duty. Anthony was an outstanding trooper and staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard. I had the honor of meeting him in 2015 when he received the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Lifesaving Award for saving a man’s life by performing CPR. Tonette and I send our prayers to Anthony’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Anthony will never be forgotten.”

The governor's office said an executive order lowering flags in the state is forthcoming.

Earlier, our sister station WKOW spoke with Jim Palmer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and he gave the following statement:

On behalf of Wisconsin's law enforcement community, we are saddened to learn that another Wisconsin officer has died in the line of duty. This is the third Wisconsin officer to pay the ultimate sacrifice in the last six months, and the 36th officer to die in the line of duty this year. With a 45% increase in the number of traffic-related officer fatalities, today's tragic loss is a painful reminder of the many perils intrinsic to the law enforcement profession.Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy, as well as to all of the dedicated men and women still working to keep our state safe. May God bless them and protect them as they protect us.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.