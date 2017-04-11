Apartment complex fire in Beaver Dam injures 15 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Apartment complex fire in Beaver Dam injures 15

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - -

A fire at an apartment complex in Beaver Dam has sent at least seven people to the hospital.

Officials say eight others were treated at the scene of the fire which broke out just after midnight Tuesday. Officials say firefighters rescued several people from second floor windows. One firefighter was bitten by a dog he was trying to rescue.

Two dozen families have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

