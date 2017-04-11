Copy-Young moose rescued after falling through ice in Cook County

Good Samaritans are being credited for helping rescue a young Moose after it fell through the ice on the Gunflint Trail.



Witnesses say the moose was crossing Hungry Jack Lake, located midway up the Gunflint Trail, when she fell through the ice.



It took several people, including area business owners, the Department of Natural Resources and the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department about an hour to rescue the moose.



Rescuers used canoes to get to the moose and had to try a few angles to pull the Moose out and onto more stable ice.



Experts believe she may have been chased by a local wolf pack onto the ice.



The moose was able to catch her breath and walk back to shore after the harrowing ordeal.