La Crosse Kiwanis Club awards 10 local scholarships

For the 42nd year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club is recognizing students from ten area high schools for their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.

Staff at the high schools nominate one student who excels in their own way and might not otherwise be recognized for their hard work and achievements.

Students recognized receive a plaque and a $300 scholarship that can be used however the student chooses.

"When I got the news I was like, whoa I got picked?" Central High School senior Violet Nelson said. "It gives me encouragement and just like appreciation toward my school for nominating me and knowing that I'll do great past high school."

Loggers General Manager Chris Goodell also spoke to students and their families at the event.

"Knowing this award can go to anyone else in our school, it was really cool it was nominated to me and I'm really happy," West Salem senior Chase Ostrem said.