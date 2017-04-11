Local doctor Jeff Thompson writes leadership book - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Local doctor Jeff Thompson writes leadership book

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A former Gundersen Health System CEO is talking about a book he's written, focusing on value based leadership.

Doctor Jeff Thompson's book is called, "Lead True."  Along with his thoughts, it contains examples of community leaders who faced dilemmas, using their values to help make solid decisions.

Through his experience as CEO, Thompson says an important lesson is, it's not about him.

"Lead True" is available on Amazon and will become available locally through Barnes and Noble and Pearl Street Books to name a couple of locations.  Thompson may organize future book signings at community locations.

The proceeds from the book are going to the Gundersen Medical Foundation for a leadership development fund.

Dr. Jeff Thompson

Read an excerpt from the book

